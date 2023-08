Only have a minute? Listen instead

A 71-year-old man in rural Edinburg died early Monday afternoon after being attacked by bees.

Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that deputies responded at 1 p.m. to the 7100 block of Terry Road in reference to the bee attack.

“Deputies were able to pull the victim away from the bees,” Guerra said.

The man then became unresponsive.

Despite being provided life-saving measures, the man died, Guerra said.