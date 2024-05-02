Final suspect in former Harlingen football star’s murder gets 25 years

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A judge on Thursday sentenced a man to 25 years in prison for his role in the murder of a former star Harlingen football player.

Eduardo Aceves, who a jury found guilty in early April, was sentenced by Judge Janet L. Leal for the killing of Lesley Maurice Hunter.

He is the third person convicted in the case.

Juan Lozano was sentenced to life for Hunter’s murder while Angel Pizano was sentenced to 15 years for the fatal stabbing at Hunter’s home.

Aceves collaborated with Lozano in the fatal stabbing on Oct. 26, 2020 at approximately 1:30 a.m.

The men had knocked on Hunter’s home in the middle of the night.

A news release from the time said police arrived in the 3200 block of North 77 Sunshine Strip and found Hunter on the road bleeding, but conscious. He was in critical condition.

Hunter was able to tell police that a man entered his residence, began an altercation and stabbed him multiple times.

Lozano, Aceves and Pizano did not know Hunter.

Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz said Hunter’s family, who live out of state, attended every trial.

“This has been a grueling time for them and they received justice for their loved one,” Saenz said in a news release. “I also want to thank my staff and the Harlingen Police Department for their effort in bringing closure for the family.”