Off-duty Mission officer charged with DWI hit fence, multiple parked vehicles

An off-duty Mission police officer last week was shirtless, limping and initially attempting to leave the scene of a crash after he hit a fence and multiple parked vehicles, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Mission police arrested 39-year-old Victor Hugo Vasquez, of Mission, last Friday at approximately 2:26 a.m. at 2417 Colorado St.

When police arrived, they found Vasquez sitting down on the curb.

“While I made contact with Mr. Vasquez I observed him devastated, and crying,” the affidavit stated.

When the officer made contact with Vasquez he said “You know who I am,” adding that his career with the department is over.

“Mr. Vasquez’s injuries were consistent with the crash,” the affidavit stated. “The Ram 1500 only had driver side airbag deployment that indicates that only one person was in the vehicle.”

A witness told police that she saw the driver, later identified as Vasquez, exit the vehicle.

“Due to Mr. Vasquez’s injuries, he was not able to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests,” the affidavit stated.

Police obtained a blood draw warrant and took a sample of his blood.

In a statement Friday, Chief Cesar Torres said Vasquez was a criminal investigator with the department.

He has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending an internal investigation, which is standard protocol.

Vasquez bailed out of the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center on Friday on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond, records show.