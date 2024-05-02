Donna resident sentenced to 6 years for possession of child porn

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced a 32-year-old Mexican man living in Donna to six years in prison for possessing 43 videos of child sexual abuse material.

In a news release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas said Angel DeJesus Torres previously pleaded guilty to using peer-to-peer, or P2P, applications to download the material.

During the sentencing, Chief U.S. District Judge Randy Crane heard how Torres used multiple P2P applications to download the child sexual abuse material.

“Torres was found in possession of 43 videos of child pornography which equated to 3,225 images including prepubescent children aged four to nine as well as minors subjected to acts of bondage,” the release stated.

Crane further ordered Torres to pay $45,000 in restitution to the victims and to serve five years supervised release upon completion of his sentence.

“Torres will also be ordered to register as a sex offender and as a non-U.S. citizen, he is expected to face removal proceedings,” the release stated.

The investigation into Torres began in October 2018 when investigators identified an IP address in Donna offering to distribute images of child sexual abuse material, according to the release.

By May 2019, authorities tracked that IP address to a Donna residence, executed a search warrant and identified Torres.

“At that time, law enforcement seized two cellphones including Torres’ personal phone,” the release stated. “Forensic analysis of Torres’ phone revealed 43 videos of child pornography including prepubescent minors under the age of 12.”

Torres, who has remained in custody, will be transferred to a federal prison in the near future.