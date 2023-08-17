Man arrested at Falfurrias checkpoint with 250 pounds of cocaine

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A Texas man was arrested at the Falfurrias checkpoint Wednesday afternoon after Border Patrol agents found nearly 250 pounds of cocaine concealed within his tractor trailer, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Irvin Alonzo Otero was charged with knowingly and intentionally possessing with intent to distribute more than 243 pounds of cocaine.

At 1:15 p.m., BPAs encountered a red 2009 Peterbilt tractor trailer towing a flatbed driven by Otero at the Falfurrias checkpoint.

Otero was utilizing the flatbed by hauling metal coils.

During the primary inspection, Otero gave agents consent to X-ray his tractor trailer and was directed to the secondary inspection.

It was there that agents identified anomalies inside the last two large metal coils.

“Upon further inspection of the last two metal coils, Border Patrol Agents discovered several large gray duffel bags filled with bricks inside the metal coils,” the complaint said.

A total of 98 packages were found and extracted from the coils.

Inside the packages were a white powdery substance which tested positive for properties of cocaine.

The total weight of the packages were 243.65 pounds.

Otero is scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Nadia S. Medrano on Friday morning for his preliminary examination and detention hearing.