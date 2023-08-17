StartUp Texas wins SBA grant: $300K will fund competitions over three years

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A collaboration between the Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation and the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment (TEES) just got a boost from the U.S. Small Business Administration in the form of a $300,000 grant.

The money is meant to “fuel innovation, generate jobs and invigorate the economy” in Brownsville and the Valley, according to BCIC.

SBA will distribute the funds over three years to support the BCIC-TEES Startup Texas Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Program and Innovation Competition, the goal of which is to cultivate “regional entrepreneurship,” BCIC said.

The grant will go to support the annual StartUp Texas new business pitch event and help entrepreneurs prepare first and second phase SBIR applications, which are focused on business feasibility and expansion, respectively. The money will also go to facilitate workshops and provide technical support to pitch competition winners, finalists and local industry partners, according to BCIC.

Brownsville-based TXQ Rubs, founded in 2017, was the first-place winner in the most recent StartUp Texas competition, which took place Aug. 10. Lou Castro, the company’s founder and owner, was awarded the top prize of $40,000 to help expand his business.

The eBridge Center for Business and Commercialization hosts the StartUp Texas program, part of eBridge’s goal of “creating an environment that encourages innovation and entrepreneurship,” said BCIC Director of Business Development Nathan Burkhart.

BCIC Chief Executive Officer Cori Pena said the regional partnership reflected in the BCIC-TEES relationship “represents a forward leap for our region.”

“By collectively offering hands-on support and valuable resources, we’re paving the way for an exciting new period of growth and prosperity for our innovators and entrepreneurs,” she said.

The University of Texas Entrepreneurship and Commercialization Center is also part of StartUp Texas, guiding young companies through growth, market research assessment and financial projection refinement in to prepare for SBIR applications.

“We’re immensely proud to be partnering with BCIC and TEES in this transformative initiative,” said Linda Ufland, director of Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Commercialization at the UTRGV center. “This program marks a milestone for the entrepreneurial landscape in the Rio Grande Valley.”

Cindy Lawley, TEES associate director for workforce development and regional divisions, said that as a state agency TEES is “committed to turning research and development activities into useful applications and business activities” that enhance the state and national economies.

“We are excited to partner with the BCIC and bring this program and innovation competition to the Rio Grande Valley, and we look forward to seeing compelling business plans and pitches from local entrepreneurs,” she said.

The Startup Texas SBIR/STTR Program and Innovation Competition is soliciting applications from companies in software development, green technology, biotechnology, heavy manufacturing, energy and medical innovations. The next competition is scheduled for Oct. 26.

To apply or find out more, visit startuptexas.com or contact Nathan Burkhart at [email protected] Sept. 24 is the deadline to apply. Those interested in being part of the pitch competition audience can RSVP at rsvp.startuptexas.com.