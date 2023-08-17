Gonzalez officially named HCISD superintendent

Only have a minute? Listen instead

HARLINGEN — There’s a new superintendent taking over at the Harlingen school district.

On Aug. 16, the school board officially named J.A. Gonzalez, who’s served seven years as the McAllen school district’s top administrator, the district’s new superintendent after a 21-day state-mandated period following his selection as finalist for the job.

Gonzalez is set to take office Sept. 1, school board President Dr. Belinda Reininger stated.

“Dr. Gonzalez has a proven leadership track record and an unwavering dedication to student success,” she stated. “We are confident that Dr. Gonzalez’s leadership approach will complement our district’s strategic plan and our community’s high expectations. We are thankful for the incredible human capital found in HCISD. We are excited to introduce him to staff, students and our community partners. Our board of trustees look forward to working with him to expand the opportunities for our students and staff. We are proud of the history of HCISD and are looking forward to our future.”

Reininger requested the Valley Morning Star file a district public information form to request Gonzalez’s new salary.

Climbing career ladder

Gonzalez, who brings more than 25 years of experience in education to the district, began his career as a science teacher before serving as an assistant principal, principal and associate superintendent for instructional leadership.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to serve as superintendent of schools at Harlingen CISD,” Gonzalez stated. “I’m incredibly proud to be part of this team and excited to contribute to the growth and success of our students, staff and the community. I’m looking forward to the journey ahead.”

Extensive search

Following former Superintendent Alicia Noyola’s retirement in May, the school board launched an extensive search, hiring the law firm of Walsh Gallegos Trevino Kyle & Robinson, which had billed the district $11,221 as of July 28 to help in the search conducted by Saul Hinojosa, an education consultant paid an $8,500 fee plus $2,114 in travel expenses, Valerie Durocher Herbert stated in response to the Valley Morning Star’s Open Records request.

Background

For seven years, Gonzalez has served as the McAllen school district’s superintendent, leading the Texas Association of School Boards to name him Superintendent of the Year in 2020.

Gonzalez holds a bachelor’s degree in education from Texas A&M University-Kingsville and a master of science degree in educational administration and a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Texas-Pan American.

Born in Laredo and raised in Hebbronville, he is married to Shahroo T. Gonzalez, an educator, with whom he has three children — Joe Douglas, Samantha Isabella and Joshua Jay.