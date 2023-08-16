Chapa retiring as Santa Rosa ISD superintendent

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Santa Rosa ISD announced Monday the retirement of Superintendent Yolanda Chapa and the beginning of a superintendent search.

A release from the district credits Chapa with overseeing the district through a Texas Education Agency-appointed conservator, a successful bond and improvements to infrastructure and curriculum.

“Mrs. Yolanda Chapa’s dedication and visionary leadership have been pivotal to Santa Rosa ISD’s success,” Board President Kelly Ballin wrote. “On behalf of the Board, I express our deepest gratitude for her years of unwavering commitment. As we embark on the search for our next Superintendent, we are committed to ensuring the continuity of the growth and accomplishments that characterize Mrs. Chapa’s tenure.”

Chapa, a longtime Rio Grande Valley educator, previously served as superintendent in McAllen.

Her last day as superintendent will be Dec. 1.

“It has been an immense privilege to serve Santa Rosa ISD. The community, staff, and most importantly, the students, have a special place in my heart,” she wrote. “I am profoundly grateful for the trust and support over the years. As I move on to new horizons, I am confident that the District will continue its journey towards excellence.”

The district’s school board discussed its superintendent search on Aug. 10.

According to the release, attorney Eden Ramirez of law firm O’Hanlon, Demerath and Castillo will helm the search.

That search will run through Sept. 29 with an application deadline set for 5 p.m. that day.

The district is searching for candidates with 15 years of experience in education, at least three years in a classroom and 10 in a school setting.

The post requires candidates with cabinet-level school district leadership experience, though the district would prefer a candidate with experience as a superintendent and at least three years of experience as an assistant superintendent.

Application packets and more details are available online.

Interested candidates can contact the firm at [email protected] or (956) 318-0555. The district anticipates its new superintendent starting on Dec. 4.

“We’re proud of our journey and where Santa Rosa ISD stands today,” Ballin wrote in the release. “Our vision is to build upon this momentum, and we’re in pursuit of a Superintendent who will steer the ship with the same vision, passion, dedication, and commitment as Mrs. Chapa.”