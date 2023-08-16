Mexican men learn prison sentences over fatal human smuggling attempts

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Two Mexican men were sentenced to prison Tuesday for their roles in a human smuggling conspiracy that resulted in three deaths, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District Court.

Francisco Javier Quintanilla-Alcocer, 39, and Brandon Cibriano-Gonzalez, 22, pleaded guilty on March 3 and Feb. 3, respectively.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Micaela Alvarez imposed a sentence of a little over six years for Cibriano-Gonzalez while Quintanilla-Alcocer received a sentence of over nine years for the smuggling conspiracy and illegally re-entering the U.S.

“Both are expected to face removal proceedings following their imprisonment,” the release said.

A third man who was involved in the smuggling event, Orlando Andres Garcia, previously admitted his guilt and is set to be sentenced Nov. 14.

Garcia is facing up to life in federal prison and remains in custody pending the hearing.

According to the release, on Oct. 22, 2021, Cibriano-Gonzalez acted as a brush guide to smuggle a group of 10 people from Mexico into the U.S. and guided them to a pick-up location in Palmview.

It was there that Quintanilla-Alcocer and Garcia arrived in a Chevrolet Impala and Malibu, respectively, and the people, including Cibriano-Gonzalez, jumped inside the vehicles.

“Shortly thereafter, law enforcement attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but both vehicles failed to yield and a high-speed chase ensued, reaching a speed of 130 miles per hour,” the release said.

Eventually, Quintanilla-Alcocer turned into a dirt road in Mission where the Impala rolled and crashed into a homeowner’s fence.

Authorities found a total of seven people at the scene, but Quintanilla-Alcocer was nowhere to be seen at that time.

Three people were ejected, two of whom died at the scene and a third died three months later.

Quintanilla-Alcocer and Garcia were later located due to evidence found inside the rolled Impala.

Phone records revealed that Quintanilla-Alcocer and Garcia had been in constant communication throughout the pursuit. It was then that Garcia instructed Quintanilla-Alcocer to go faster.

“Human smuggling is dangerous but as this case demonstrates, it’s also deadly,” Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Craig Larrabee said. “HSI will not stop investigating and bringing smugglers to court to face justice. There can be no safe haven for smugglers who evade our nation’s laws, are senselessly greedy, and reckless.”