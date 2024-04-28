Website ranks TSTC’s automotive and auto collision programs best in US

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

HARLINGEN — College Factual recently placed Texas State Technical College at the top of its list of 2024 Best Mechanic and Repair Technologies Associate Degree Schools in the United States.

According to its website, collegefactual.com, the company was created to help students research colleges and careers. It gathers data from public and private sources, including the U.S. Department of Education.

“We are proud of the ranking because the demand for our automotive technician graduates has increased over the years,” said Miguel Zoleta, TSTC’s Automotive Technology program team lead in Harlingen. “Also, our program is accredited by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence. Since our graduates are able to receive an Associate of Applied Science degree, (they) can branch off into several management areas.”

Isaias Guillen, of Port Isabel, is studying for a certificate of completion in Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair.

“Every class I learn something new,” he said. “The instructors do a great job of explaining how automobile systems work.”

Jose Vasquez is TSTC’s Auto Collision and Management Technology program team lead in Harlingen.

“(The ranking) shows us that our industry is on the rise,” he said. “Our graduates can get jobs in automobile service, auto body repair, automotive refinishing, diesel specialization, the automotive insurance industry, and many more. It’s a positive sign that we are providing our students with hands-on training for a profession that’s in high demand.”

Julissa Villegas, of Weslaco, is pursuing an Associate of Applied Science degree in Auto Collision and Management Technology – Repair Specialization.

“I made the right choice when I enrolled in this program,” she said. “I didn’t have any experience in auto body repair when I first started. Now my skills have improved, and I enjoy my education.”

For a complete list of TSTC’s College Factual rankings, visit https://www.collegefactual.com/colleges/texas-state-technical-college/rankings/#best.

Registration for TSTC’s summer and fall semesters is underway. For more information, visit tstc.edu.