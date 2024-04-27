Suspect posed as stranded motorist, assaulted good Samaritan in Brownsville

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Cameron County sheriff’s investigators on Wednesday tracked down a man they accuse of posing as a stranded motorist before assaulting a good Samaritan and stealing his vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said via Facebook that the alleged robbery occurred on March 30 in the area of Houston Road and Sinaloa Drive in Brownsville.

Deputies made contact with a 39-year-old man who said he was on his way home in the late evening hours after work when he came across a stranded motorist.

“The victim reported he stopped to assist the stranded motorist since he is a mechanic by trade,” the post stated. “The victim reported while he was checking the vehicle’s engine bay area he was assaulted by the person he was trying to help and possibly others.”

When the man regained consciousness, he realized he had been assaulted and that his vehicle had been stolen.

The sheriff’s office said investigators learned the victim’s vehicle was crossed into Mexico shortly after the robbery and the man was able to identify the suspect from surveillance footage from a port of entry as the person who assaulted him, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators identified that man as 29-year-old Noe Jonathan Garza.

They executed an arrest warrant at his residence in the 6500 block of Coach Circle and charged him with aggravated robbery.