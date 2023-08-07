San Juan teen charged with shooting 7 people at Edinburg nightclub

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 17-year-old San Juan resident in the Sunday morning shooting of seven people at an Edinburg bar.

In a news release, authorities identified the suspect as Samuel Lopez.

The shooting happened at 4:35 a.m. in the 5100 block of Raul Longoria Road that day at the El Antro Nightclub.

“Deputies discovered a total of seven gunshot wounds victims, which were transported to a local hospital,” the release stated. “At this time five victims have been released from the hospital and the two victims listed in critical condition yesterday have been downgraded to stable condition.”

The sheriff’s office has not identified the people who were shot.

“Investigators secured a warrant for Lopez’s arrest and this afternoon he was taken into custody by Sheriff’s Deputies and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force,” the release stated. “We like to thank our federal partners and the public for their assistance in the case.”

Lopez is expected to make a first appearance before a judge sometime Tuesday, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information regarding the case to call the agency at (956) 383-8114. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-TIPS (8477) or can submit information through the smartphone application P3 TIPS.

