CBP finds nearly 500 pounds of meth at Pharr International Bridge

Only have a minute? Listen instead

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted over $4 million worth of methamphetamine concealed within a shipment of mixed vegetables at the Pharr International Bridge on Friday.

According to a press release, CBP officers encountered a tractor-trailer arriving from Mexico and utilized non-intrusive inspection equipment on the trailer.

A physical inspection of the cargo revealed 2,232 packages that contained the alleged methamphetamine weighing a total of 488 pounds hidden within the shipment of vegetables.

“This massive shipment of narcotics will not make it to American streets thanks to our CBP officers who used their intuition and all our available tools and resources to stop this smuggling attempt,” Port Director Carlos Rodriguez said in the release. “The criminal element continues to attempt to smuggle in the cargo environment, but our CBP officers remain vigilant and will continue to do their best to thwart these smuggling attempts.”

CBP seized the methamphetamine and the tractor-trailer while Homeland Security Investigations initiated a criminal investigation into the attempted importation of narcotics.