Seven found shot at nightclub near Edinburg

Law enforcement authorities are investigating the shooting of seven people at a nightclub outside Edinburg early Sunday morning.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said via social media that deputies at 4:35 a.m. responded to a call about shots fired at El Antro Nightclub, located in the 5100 block of Raul Longoria Road outside Edinburg.

There, deputies found “seven gunshot wound victims.”

All were taken to a local hospital and their conditions, as well as their identities and the circumstances of the shooting, remain unclear.

The sheriff’s office is leading the investigation.