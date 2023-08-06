Only have a minute? Listen instead

Law enforcement authorities say two victims are in critical condition as the investigation into the shooting of seven people at a nightclub outside Edinburg early Sunday morning continues.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office previously said via social media that deputies at 4:35 a.m. responded to a call about shots fired at El Antro Nightclub, located in the 5100 block of Raul Longoria Road outside Edinburg.

In its latest update, the sheriff’s office said that two female victims are in critical condition, while the other five victims are in stable condition. Their identities remain unknown.

Moreover, the sheriff office has also identified a male suspect through surveillance video footage. The release stated the suspect is driving what appears to be an older model, light-colored Nissan car and further described it as follows:

>> Front-end damage to the driver’s side quarter panel;

>> The hood appears to have been replaced and does not match the color of the car;

>> and the front driver’s side tire appears to be missing a hubcap.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at (956) 383-8114. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at (956) 668-TIPS (8477), or submit an anonymous tip through the smartphone application “P3 TIPS.”

1 of 7

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with new information from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.