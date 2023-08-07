Former Jubilee Academy employee pleads guilty to child sex crimes

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A former athletic coordinator with Jubilee Academy in Brownsville has pleaded guilty to sex crimes against children and was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Monday.

In a news release, the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office announced the lengthy sentence for Deira Alan Glover.

“Glover, by day, was the Athletic Coordinator for Jubilee Academy in Brownsville, Texas; by night, the educator turned predator that stalked the internet and social media to contact, groom, meet and ultimately sexually violate young children,” the release stated.

In reaching a plea deal, the release said closure and justice was secured for the victims without them having to relive their trauma.

“By the way, a plea like this one doesn’t just happen,” the release stated. “It is the result of the defendant knowing and realizing that the prosecutors are well prepared and ready to present the case to a jury who will more than likely find him guilty.”

Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz urged parents to keep a watchful eye on social media use by their children.

“Unfortunately, there are others, like Glover, that wait in the shadows to prey on our children by using the internet, social apps, chat rooms and other social media platforms,” Saenz said in the release.