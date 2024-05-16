Gold Star son to share family experience Sunday at Museum of South Texas History

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Museum of South Texas History will host a private screening of the award-winning documentary “Operation Tin Man,” at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19, followed by a Q&A session with the executive producer of the film.

From the words of one of Weslaco’s own Vietnam era Gold Star family, comes this thought-provoking and emotionally driven film about the repercussions of war. Follow the intimate and heartbreaking story of Gold Star son Mario Ybarra Jr. documented by award-winning filmmaker Tania Romero. Unlike any other war affiliated documentary, this moving image piece has been created with a purpose that is driven by the ugliness that is associated with that dreaded knock at the door.

Complementing the film’s music repertoire are song choices by multi-Grammy award winner and recent recipient of the National Heritage Fellowship Award Little Joe Y La Familia and Texas-born international recording artist, as well as inductee of the Texas Songwriters Association Music Legends Hall of Fame Tish Hinojosa.

Sunday Speaker Series is included in the fee for regular museum admission. FRIENDS of MOSTHistory are admitted free as a benefit of FRIENDship and must present their FRIENDship card at the Admissions Desk.

This program is made possible with support from the Carmen C. Guerra Endowment. Guerra was deeply committed to supporting educational opportunities in the Rio Grande Valley. This named endowment was created at the museum by her family to honor her memory and to continue her commitment to providing opportunities for education to the community.

The museum is located at 200 N. Closner Blvd. in Edinburg, on the Hidalgo County Courthouse square. For more information about MOSTHistory, including becoming a FRIEND, visit MOSTHistory.org, like on Facebook and Instagram, follow on Twitter, find on YouTube or call (956) 383-6911.