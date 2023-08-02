Social Security employee arrested for creating fake profiles to steal government money

Only have a minute? Listen instead

BROWNSVILLE — A claims specialist at the Social Security Administration in Harlingen is in custody on allegations he created fake profiles to steal government money, announced U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani in a press release.

Lee Marvin Nichols, 38, of Harlingen, was arrested on Aug. 1. He is expected to make his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ignacio Torteya III at 1:15 p.m. Aug. 4.

According to the release, Nichols allegedly created fake profiles for two children that did not exist. Nichols then linked the fake profiles to a recently deceased man and a disabled woman living in Mexico in an attempt to create a survivor benefits application.

Nichols used debit cards issued to the children to withdraw funds, according to the charges.

According to the release, Nichols would allegedly attempt to disguise himself using hats pulled down over his face, sunglasses, ski masks and other clothing items to hide his appearance when withdrawing funds.

In addition to Social Security benefits, the IRS issued economic stimulus payments of $1,400 to each fictitious child, according to the indictment.

Nichols is charged with one count of theft of government property, which carries a maximum of 10 years in federal prison.

If convicted of aggravated identity theft, he must also serve a mandatory two years consecutive to any other prison term imposed.

The SSA-Office of Inspection General conducted the investigation with the assistance of IRS-Criminal Investigation and Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brad Gray, Ben Sandel, Andrew Swartz and Jose Esquivel are prosecuting the case.