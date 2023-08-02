Edinburg native to compete on 25th season of ‘Big Brother’

Only have a minute? Listen instead

As the 25th season of the popular CBS TV show “Big Brother” makes its premier tonight, viewers from the Rio Grande Valley will be able to see one of their own.

This season will feature 27-year-old America Lopez, an Edinburg native and alumni of Edinburg High School.

Lopez currently lives in Brooklyn, New York, where she works as a medical receptionist, according to cbs.com.

“Big Brother” is a reality show in which contestants are filmed living with each other in the “Big Brother” house with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones. Contestants do not have access to the outside world and are filmed 24 hours each day.

Each week, contestants vote someone off of the show. The last remaining house guest will win the $750,000 grand prize.

The show is scheduled to premiere at 7 p.m. Wednesday on CBS. The show will continue to air throughout the season on Sundays and Wednesdays at 7 p.m., and on Thursdays at 8 p.m.