A high wind warning has been issued for Southern Hidalgo County and inland Cameron and Willacy counties.

The high wind warning will remain in effect until 7 p.m. today.

South winds 35 to 45 mph with gust of 65 mph are anticipated, the National Weather Service in Brownsville/Rio Grande Valley reported.

The NWS reports damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected.

Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

The NWS advises that people should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches.

If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows.

Use caution of you must drive, the NWS reports.