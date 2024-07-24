Kids Appreciation Day set for Saturday at Gladys Porter Zoo

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Gladys Porter Zoo will be celebrating children this week with its 20th annual Kids Appreciation Day on Saturday.

The event will provide children with a passport that they will carry throughout the zoo as they visit various activity stations where they can learn about health and wellness, safety, animal conservation and more.

“This event is the perfect way for Valley residents to spend quality time with their children while simultaneously preparing for the upcoming school year,” a news release read.

To help prepare for the upcoming school year, the zoo will be providing backpacks filled with school supplies to the first 1,000 children to pick up their passports. Children who complete their passports may also enter a raffle to win prizes including bicycles, gift cards and backpacks filled with even more school supplies.

“We are especially grateful to H-E-B and all our sponsors for their continued support of the Zoo,” Cynthia Garza-Galvan, marketing director, said in the news release. “Without their help, the Zoo would not be able to distribute 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to our Valley students, which is something we look forward to every year.”

Kids Appreciation Day is scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Children ages 2 through 13 can get a free admission with paid adult admission coupon for Kids Appreciation Day at any H-E-B location in Cameron and Willacy counties.

Passes will also be available at any Chick-fil-A restaurant in the Rio Grande Valley before Saturday.

For more information, visit www.gpz.org or call the Gladys Porter Zoo office at (956)546-7187.