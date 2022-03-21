Red flag warning issues for Rio Grande Valley

A red flag warning has been issued for the entire Rio Grande Valley.

The warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. this morning until 8 p.m. today, the National Weather Service in Brownsville/Rio Grande Valley reports.

A red flag warning means critical fire conditions can occur or will shortly.

(Read more here: Fire watch issued for Valley)

The NWS reports very strong southerly winds are expected today due to low

pressure developing across the Southern Plains interacting with broad high pressure centered over the Mid-Atlantic region. When combined with abundant cured fuels and very warm temperatures, conditions will be very favorable for wildfires that can grow rapidly and spread erratically.

Wind gusts of up to 35 mph are anticipated, the NWS reports.

Humidity levels between 20 and 45 percent for Zapata, Starr, Jim Hogg, Hidalgo, and Brooks counties, and between 45 and 55 percent for Cameron, Willacy, and Kenedy counties. The NWS reports burning of any kind should be avoided this week.