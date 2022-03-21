Ex-IBC employee faces embezzlement charges

A former IBC Bank employee has been indicted on two counts of embezzlement.

Itzela Arlete Vega, 23, is accused of embezzling $88,861.14 from accounts belonging to customers of IBC Bank. The alleged thefts occurred from July 2021 through September 2021, according to a federal criminal complaint.

Court documents state Vega used the money to purchase high-value items such as purses, shoes, makeup and clothing.

She worked at the Nolana IBC Bank branch at 2900 W. Expressway 83 in McAllen.

A federal grand jury indicted Vega on the charges on March 15.

According to Count One of the federal indictment, Vega “did with intent to defraud and injure such institution, willfully misapply the sum of approximately $88,861.14 of the moneys’ funds, and credits of such financial institution.

Count Two of the indictment states Vega “executed the scheme by falsely changing the addresses to several IBC customer accounts by using the debit cards to make purchases and ATM withdrawals.”

Vega on March 18 waived her rights to an arraignment hearing and entered a not guilty plea, a federal court docket reflects. Her next hearing is scheduled for April 27.

Jury selection is scheduled for May 9.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations agents allege Vega began embezzling from one IBC bank customer in July 2021, where she reopened the account of a customer who had passed away and filled out a change of address form as well, the federal criminal complaint reads.

Between July 26 and Aug. 18, 2021, Vega made 27 transactions using the customer ’ s debit card totaling $2,822.68, the federal complaint states. In addition, she withdrew $7,616 from the account, according to the complaint.

A further investigation by HSI agents revealed that Vega had committed the same action against two other bank customers, according to authorities. She made seven withdrawals from one account for $5,453.90, which she repaid, the federal complaint states.

In the other account, Vega allegedly conducted 230 transactions including ATM withdrawals and purchases totaling $70,577.19, the federal complaint reflects.

Video surveillance shows Vega depositing the funds into a personal account at a PNC Bank, according to authorities.

Vega remains free on a $50,000 bond.