Capital murder suspect who fled arrested in Alabama

The Elsa Police Department announced that federal and state law enforcement officials in Alabama have arrested a 20-year-old man wanted here on warrants for capital murder, aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon and assault family violence.

In early January, Elsa police announced on Facebook that they were searching for Jose Angel Becerra on the aggravated assault and family violence warrants, and approximately a week later, the man failed to show up for a routine pre-trial hearing in separate cases where he is charged with capital murder, attempted capital murder and obstruction or retaliation.

Becerra is accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old Jesus De Jose Hinojosa on Nov. 11, 2018. He is also accused of threatening to murder Alejandro Mendoza on July 25, 2019, because he is a witness in the murder case.

Becerra pleaded not guilty to those charges and had been free on a total of $107,000 in bonds since Oct. 1, 2019.

However, after he failed to appear for his court hearing in January, a judge revoked his bond. Prosecutors had recommended that action Dec. 21 after learning that Elsa police obtained warrants on Nov. 16 for aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon and assault family violence.

The details of those allegations haven’t been publicly released.

Elsa police said in a Facebook post that authorities arrested Becerra in Fyffe, Alabama on Tuesday morning.

The department said the arrest was a combined effort of the U.S. Marshal Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the Madison County, Alabama SWAT Team, the Huntsville, Alabama SWAT Team and the Dekalb County, Alabama sheriff’s office.

The Alabama television station WHNT reported that Becerra tried to run away from police, but was quickly caught.

The news outlet said he received minor injuries during the chase when he tried to kick out the window of a patrol car.

His brother, Isaac, is also charged in the capital murder case and has pleaded not guilty.