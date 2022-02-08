McAllen police searching for man on bike accused of assaulting jogger

McAllen police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man riding a bicycle who they say assaulted a woman who was running.

In a news release, police say the woman said “she was running in the area of the 400 block of N. 2nd St. and a male on a bike attempted to grab her.”

When officers arrived, she told them a man on a bike approached her from behind and assaulted her, according to a news release.

Police say an image of a person of interest was caught on surveillance footage.

The alleged assault occurred on Feb. 2 at about 8:42 a.m.

Police describe him as a Hispanic male who is around 20 years old and has black hair.

Anyone with information about the person of interest’s identity, whereabouts, location or the crime is asked to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tipsters can also submit information through the smartphone application P3 Tips.

Police say any information that leads to an arrest could result in a cash reward for the tipster.