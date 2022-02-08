Trial set for first suspect accused in 6-year-old’s drive-by killing

A trial date has been scheduled for the first of four men accused in the fatal drive-by shooting that killed a 6-year-old in rural Mission nearly one year ago.

Marco Antonio Chairez, a 43-year-old Alton resident, 30-year-old Mission resident William Garcia, 44-year-old Alton resident Juan Ramon Garcia-Olaguez and 43-year-old Edinburg resident Daniel Guzman-Flores all appeared via videoconferencing in front of state District Judge Noe Gonzalez on Wednesday afternoon and said they were ready for trial.

The men are accused of shooting Yvonne A. Mireles in the head Feb. 23 as she watched television inside her home in the 2400 block of Valencia Avenue in Mission.

During the hearing, prosecutor Hope Palacios told the judge that the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office wants to try Chairez first.

Chairez is one of two accused shooters in the case. The other is Garcia.

All four men faces charges of capital murder of a person under 10 years old and murder in a two-count indictment.

Chairez’s attorney, O. Rene Flores, said he is ready for trial and Gonzalez set a trial date for April 11.

That, however, could still change depending on a number of factors, including any new developments in evidence, the coronavirus’ impact on jury pools and other trials that are being increasingly scheduled.

Authorities have said the shooting was precipitated by a neighborhood altercation, the details of which haven’t been publicly disclosed, and Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra previously said around 12 rounds were fired at the home.

All of the men have pleaded not guilty.