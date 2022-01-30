Home Local News Photo Gallery: 85th Annual Queen Citrianna Local NewsMediaPhotoPublicationsThe Monitor Photo Gallery: 85th Annual Queen Citrianna By Delcia Lopez - The Monitor - January 30, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Ezabella Pena,6, of San Benito Princess of Lemon Blossom during a rehearsal before the start of the 85th Annual Queen Citrianna Coronation at the Mission Events Center on Thursday, Jan.27,2022 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Contestants wait backstage before the start of the 85th Annual Queen Citrianna Coronation at the Mission Events Center on Thursday, Jan.27,2022 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Princess of Grapefruit Blossom Danielle Silva walks the corridor to get her photo taken before the start of the 85th Annual Queen Citrianna Coronation at the Mission Events Center on Thursday, Jan.27,2022 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) The King Citrus head piece is seen before the start of the 85th Annual Queen Citrianna Coronation at the Mission Events Center on Thursday, Jan.27,2022 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) The 85th Annual Queen Citrianna Coronation at the Mission Events Center on Thursday, Jan.27,2022 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) The 85th Annual Queen Citrianna Coronation at the Mission Events Center on Thursday, Jan.27,2022 in Mission. Duchesses showcased their poise as they made their claim to the title. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Rylie Barnett Duchess of Rio Red Grapefruit makes her way to get her picture taken on Thursday, Jan.27,2022 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Contestants get dressed backstage before the start of the 85th Annual Queen Citrianna Coronation at the Mission Events Center on Thursday, Jan.27,2022 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Rozalyn Haily Alonzo-Silva Princess of Lime Blossom prepares to walk the stage during the 87th Annual Queen Citrianna Coronation on Thursday, Jan.27,2022 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) The Royal Coronation, which began in 1932, is a showcase of pageantry where over 20 young women compete to be crowned Queen Citrianna on Thursday, Jan.27,2022 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) This year’s 85th Annual Queen Citriannna Coronation was held at the Mission Events Center on Thursday, Jan.27,2022 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) Karina Torres Duchess of Crepe Myrtle with finial touch before the start of the 85th Annual Queen Citrianna Coronation on Thursday, Jan.27,2022 in Mission. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Where’s the leave? McAllen school district struggles to meet COVID pay demand Edinburg holds first meeting of public health task force Willacy vaccine, testing sites opening; COVID-19 cases reach highest level in six months Port Mansfield smuggling suspect claimed he was trying to disrupt other smugglers Merriment in Mission: Parade of Oranges brings jollity to 90th annual citrus festivities