The average price for a gallon of regular gas inched back above the $3 mark last week, but Valley prices remained below the state’s average.

AAA Texas says the average price of a gallon of regular hit $3.019 last week while Valley stations averaged $2.978 in the Brownsville-Harlingen Metropolitan Statistical Area, and $2.974 in the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission MSA.

GasBuddy shows the cheapest gallon of gas in Brownsville at the Sunoco at 200 McAllen Road at $2.92. In Harlingen, the best price was at the 76 station at 211 N. Ed Carey Dr. at $2.69 per gallon.

In the McAllen area, the lowest price was the 76 station at 620 E. Ridge Road, $2.65 per gallon.

Despite the rising prices, Texas remains the state with the fourth-lowest gas prices in the nation, where the average gallon of regular was going for $3.361.

A month ago in Texas, the average state price per gallon of regular was $2.892, AAA Texas reports. A year ago the average price was $2.134.

“With tensions escalated between Ukraine and Russia and demand for gasoline climbing, market prices for crude oil have been moving upward,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “While gas price trends can sometimes be unpredictable, the current market environment suggests higher pump prices could stick around for a while.”

The highest average gas price in the state is in El Paso, where motorists are paying $3.29 per gallon for regular. The cheapest is in Amarillo at around $2.90 per gallon.

The state with the highest average gas price for regular unleaded is California at an average $4.64 per gallon.

Since Thursday, the 10 states which have seen the biggest increase in their per-gallon averages are Florida (up 12 cents), Indiana (up 9 cents), Ohio (up 8 cents), Georgie (up 6 cents), Missouri, South Carolina, North Dakota and Illinois (all up 5 cents), and Texas and Tennessee (both up 4 cents).