Mortgage, property taxes among assistance available for homeowners

Assistance can be provided to qualified Texas homeowners who have fallen behind on payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to a program that local officials are encouraging residents to take advantage of.

The program, the Texas Homeowners Assistance Fund Program, opened for applications earlier this week and is administered by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs. Funding for the program is provided by the Homeowner Assistance Fund under the American Rescue Plan.

It provides eligible homeowners with grants to pay past due mortgage payments, HOA fees, property taxes and more.

In order to qualify, a homeowner must fall under the following criteria.

Fallen behind one or more payments such as mortgage loans, property taxes, property insurance and HOA/condo association fees

Have a household income at or below 100% area median income

Must own and occupy a home in Texas as a primary residence

Have experienced a qualified financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2021, such as increased expenses or loss of income due to the pandemic

Additional program requirements will apply as well.

Homeowners can visit www.texashomeownerassistance.com or call (833) 651-3874 to apply.

Jaime Longoria, executive director for the Hidalgo County Community Service Agency, says Rio Grande Valley residents can expect upcoming events that could help spread the word and assist those who may need help with the application process.

“In the future, we will be collaborating to host some pop-up events and we will be possibly attending some events to assist community-based organizations in learning how to navigate the website so they in turn can help their constituents,” Longoria said.

Details on future events are still being worked out, but residents can look forward to receiving help in applying for the homeowner assistance.