Man killed in major collision in Edinburg

A 52-year-old man died Wednesday in a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 281 in Edinburg.

The police department responded to the 7100 block of north Expressway 281 at 2 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a major crash.

“When officers arrived, they learned several vehicles in the southbound lanes of the frontage road had been involved in a wreck,” the city said in a news release.

Investigators discovered the driver of a silver Ford F-250 pickup truck was heading southbound along the frontage road when he collided with a white Ford F-250 pickup truck towing a lowboy trailer, according to the release.

“The driver of the silver F-250 then struck two tractors on the side of the road and rolled over,” the release stated.

The driver of the silver F-250 pickup truck was taken to DHR Health, where he died. His identity is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the white F-250 pickup truck, a 39-year-old man, was taken to DHR with non life-threatening injuries.