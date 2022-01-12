McAllen woman accused in fatal crash bails out of jail

The 29-year-old McAllen resident accused in a fatal crash last week was booked into jail Tuesday and bailed out Wednesday on a total of $80,000 in bonds.

Claudia Ann Carrizales, who is charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and two counts of intoxication assault causing bodily injury, had been in the hospital following the Jan. 6 crash, which happened at approximately 7:09 p.m. in the 1300 block of East Nolana Avenue.

She is accused of being intoxicated when she caused the crash that killed 46-year-old McAllen resident Cynthia Ann Lopez.

Two other people involved in the crash were also sent to the hospital.

In a news release, police indicated a hit-and-run collision occurred right before the fatal crash.