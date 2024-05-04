Only have a minute? Listen instead
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Updated at 7:55 p.m. with early voting numbers.

This page will be updated throughout the course of election night with unofficial results of competitive races from multiple sources. Results are not official until canvassed. Make sure to check back here periodically.

HIDALGO COUNTY

Proposition A, City of Donna Special

For: 475

Against: 258

 

Council, Place #2, City of Elsa

Victor Hernandez: 356

 

Council, Place #3, City of Elsa

Rick Sanchez: 156

Esiquiel “Zeke”Avila Jr.: 35

Fernando Rosa Sr.: 402

 

Council, Place #4, City of Elsa

Frances S. Rocha: 333

 

Council Member Place 1, City of Hidalgo

Gustavo “Gus” Sanchez: 654

Jose Luis “Wero Ayala” Covarrubias Jr.: 1,070

 

Council Member Place 3, City of Hidalgo

Augusto Contreras: 1,028

Raul Sanchez: 691

 

Council Member Place 5, City of Hidalgo

Dennis Hernandez: 604

Bertha Sosa: 1,120

 

Mayor, City of La Villa

Rosa Perez: 304

Alma Morón: 223

 

Alderman Place 4, City of La Villa

Jorge Lopez Jr.: 271

John Espericueta: 252

 

Alderman Place 5, City of La Villa

David Palomin: 218

Jesus Rodriguez Jr.: 307

 

Proposition A, City of Mission Special

For: 2,256

Against: 1,133

 

Proposition B, City of Mission Special

For: 2,142

Against: 1,074

 

Proposition C, City of Mission Special

For: 2,031

Against: 1,148

 

Proposition D, City of Mission Special

For: 2,466

Against: 776

 

Proposition E, City of Mission Special

For: 2,471

Against: 806

 

Proposition F, City of Mission Special

For: 2,596

Against: 627

 

Proposition G, City of Mission Special

For: 2,705

Against: 514

 

Proposition H, City of Mission Special

For: 2,463

Against: 681

 

Proposition I, City of Mission Special

For: 2,462

Against: 689

 

Proposition J, City of Mission Special

For: 1,661

Against: 1,492

 

Proposition K, City of Mission Special

For: 2,300

Against: 824 

 

Proposition L, City of Mission Special

For: 2,383

Against: 767 

 

Proposition M, City of Mission Special

For: 1,717

Against: 1,457 

 

Proposition N, City of Mission Special

For: 1,762

Against: 1,269

 

Proposition O, City of Mission Special

For: 2,122

Against: 826

 

Proposition P, City of Mission Special

For: 2,205

Against: 862

 

Proposition Q, City of Mission Special

For: 1,682

Against: 1,414

 

Proposition R, City of Mission Special

For: 1,958

Against: 935

 

Proposition S, City of Mission Special

For: 2,014

Against: 836

 

Proposition T, City of Mission Special

For: 2,117

Against: 832 

 

Proposition U, City of Mission Special

For: 2,098

Against: 786

 

Proposition V, City of Mission Special

For: 1,655

Against: 1,228 

 

Proposition W, City of Mission Special

For: 1,489

Against: 1,446 

 

Proposition X, City of Mission Special

For: 1,472

Against: 1,499 

 

Council Member, Place No. 1, City of Palmview

Javier Ramirez: 411

Esequiel “Zeke” Ortiz Jr.: 349

Maria Cristina Alanis: 201 

 

Council Member, Place No. 3, City of Palmview

Alexandra Flores: 593

Eric Sanchez: 359

 

Proposition A, Hidalgo ISD Special

For: 242

Against: 298

 

Proposition B, Hidalgo ISD Special

For: 222

Against: 305 

 

Proposition A, Mercedes ISD Special

For: 193

Against: 395

 

School Trustee, Place 2, Mission CISD

Iris “Coach” Iglesias: 1,471

Connie Garza: 1,047 

 

School Trustee, Place 3, Mission CISD

Abby Reyna: 989

Jerry Zamora: 1,528

 

School Trustee, Place 4, Mission CISD

Natividad “Nati” Sosa: 1,300

Roy Vela: 1,219 

 

School Trustee, Place 5, Mission CISD

Juan Gonzalez: 962

Dolores “Loli” Reyna: 1,540 

 

School Trustee, Place No. 6, Progreso ISD

Alejandro “Alex” Alanis: 462

Carmen Acosta: 513

 

School Trustee, Place No. 7, Progreso ISD

Olga S. Oviedo: 441

Yadira Flores: 533 

 

School Trustee, Place 3, Sharyland ISD

Maritza Venecia: 1,206

Anthony Limón: 1,045 

 

School Trustee, Place 4, Sharyland ISD

Andrew Riddle: 1,294

Jose ‘Pepe’ Garcia: 996 

 

Board of Director Place 1, Hidalgo County Appraisal District

Erica E. Canales: 13,591

Patricio Eronini: 2,153

 

Board of Director Place 2, Hidalgo County Appraisal District

Veronica “Ronnie” Ontiveros: 10,706

Paul M. Vazaldua Jr.: 4,544 

 

Board of Director Place 3, Hidalgo County Appraisal District

Jane Cross: 2,321

Karina Cardoza: 8,664

Pete Garcia: 4,603 

 

Board of Trustees District #2, South Texas College

Roberto Zamora Jr.: 1,924

Vicky Cantú: 2,216

 

Board of Trustees District #6, South Texas College

David De Los Rios: 1,287

Rene Guajardo: 1,244

CAMERON COUNTY

Board of Directors, Place 1 Cameron County Appraisal District

Bill Hudson: 3,961

Jose Raul Davila: 2,276

Alejandro Garcia-Moreno: 3,256

Erasmo Castro: 2,985

 

Board of Directors, Place 2 Cameron County Appraisal District

Ruben Martinez: 3,386

Fernando Lazo: 724

Minerva Simpson: 3,064

Ricardo “Ricky” de la Garza: 5,025

 

Board of Directors, Place 3 Cameron County Appraisal District

Philip T. Cowen: 7,597

Norlene C. Chamberlain: 4,763

 

Board of Trustees, Place 6 Texas Southmost College

Mirla Veronica Deaton: 1,893

Edward C. Camarillo: 3,851

J.J. De Leon: 2,820

 

Board of Trustees, Place 7 Texas Southmost College

Norma Lopez Harris: 3,692

Hilda Silva: 2,291

Eva Alejandro: 2,384

 

Commissioner, Place 1 Brownsville Navigation District

Patrick Everitt: 821

Humberto “Beto” Torres: 1,267

Carlos L. Garcia: 2,055

Ernesto “Ernie” Gutierrez: 3,301

 

Commissioner, Place 3 Brownsville Navigation District

Andres Rios: 1,101

John Reed: 2,578

Norma Lee Valle: 1,418

Eduardo “Eddie” Campirano: 2,280

 

Commissioner, Place 5 Brownsville Navigation District

Josette Cruz Hinojosa: 2,562

Sergio Tito Lopez: 4,571

 

Board of Trustees, Place 6 Brownsville Independent School District

Marisa F. Leal: 3,301

Minerva Pena: 2,536

 

Board of Trustees, Place 4 Harlingen Independent School District

Benjamin Esquivel: 352

Bobby Muniz: 966

 

Board of Trustees, Place 5 Harlingen Independent School District

Nolan Perez: 1,151

 

Board of Trustees, Place 6 Harlingen Independent School District

Belinda Reininger: 1,148

 

Board of Directors, Place 3 Drainage District 3

Jason Shafer: 1,010

James Simmons: 896

 

Board of Trustees, Place 1 San Benito CISD

Ariel Cruz-Vela: 1,395

Theresa Servellon: 844

 

Board of Trustees, Place 2 San Benito CISD

Mario Silva: 846

Victor Eloy Rosas: 170

Crystal Hernandez: 1,234

 

Board of Trustees, Place 3 San Benito CISD

Israel “Buddy” Villarreal III: 1,338

Oscar Medrano: 905

 

Commissioner, Place 3 City of San Benito

Pedro “Pete” A. Galvan: 1,392

 

Commissioner, Place 4 City of San Benito

Joe Navarro: 878

Rene Villafranco: 800


Board of Trustees, Place 1 Point Isabel Independent School District

Bertha Zamora: 807

Nancy Martinez: 639

 

Board of Trustees, Place 2 Point Isabel Independent School District

Emily Jo Galvan: 1,175

 

City Commissioner, Place 2 City of Primera

Omar Molina: 23

Melissa Cano: 130

 

City Commissioner, Place 3 City of Primera

Rudy Garza Jr.: 113

Ruben Barajas: 44

 

City Commissioner, Place 5 City of Primera

Diana Ramirez: 78

Luis E. Casas: 67

 

Board of Trustees, Place 1 Santa Rosa Independent School District

Kelly R. Ballin: 285

Roy Guerra Jr.: 160

 

Board of Trustees, Place 2 Santa Rosa Independent School District

Lorenzo Ovalle Jr.: 241

Cynthia Saldivar: 205

 

Board of Trustees, Place 3 Santa Rosa Independent School District

Rene Flores: 234

Isaac G. Hinojosa: 199

 

Council Member, Place 4 City of Laguna Vista

Ken Cornelius: 453

Natalie Ruiz: 293

 

Council Member, Place 5 City of Laguna Vista

Goldie Strader: 268

Teresa Bryant: 482

 

Council Member, Place 6 City of Laguna Vista

Miguel “Mike” Hernandez: 448

Ginger Cunningham: 218

Colleen Caputo: 86

 

Commissioner, Place 1 City of Combes

Gerardo “Jerry” Santos: 109

Olga H. Montes: 146

 

Commissioner, Place 3 City of Combes

Kenneth P. Stolar: 116

J.J. Herrera: 139

 

Commissioner, Place 5 City of Combes

Carlos Eloy Cordova: 194

 

Proposition A City of Combes

For: 178

Against: 46

 

Alderman, Place 1 City of Santa Rosa

Jose Luis Perez Jr.: 167

Ernesto Navarro: 187

 

Alderman, Place 3 City of Santa Rosa

Julian Ovalle: 190

Alex Salinas: 158

 

Alderman, Place 5 City of Santa Rosa

Ruben “Rabbit” Vela Jr.: 184

Gilbert Perez: 28

Raul Perez: 137

 

City Commissioner, Place 3 City of Port Isabel

Nelda Vega: 229

Martin C. Cantu: 466

 

City Commissioner, Place 4 City of Port Isabel

Alice Delgadillo-Gonzalez: 270

Jeffery David Martinez: 425

 

Proposition A City of Brownsville

For: 3,125

Against: 3,475

 

Proposition B City of Brownsville

For: 3,596

Against: 2,302

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR