Updated at 7:55 p.m. with early voting numbers.

This page will be updated throughout the course of election night with unofficial results of competitive races from multiple sources. Results are not official until canvassed. Make sure to check back here periodically.

HIDALGO COUNTY

Proposition A, City of Donna Special

For: 475

Against: 258

Council, Place #2, City of Elsa

Victor Hernandez: 356

Council, Place #3, City of Elsa

Rick Sanchez: 156

Esiquiel “Zeke”Avila Jr.: 35

Fernando Rosa Sr.: 402

Council, Place #4, City of Elsa

Frances S. Rocha: 333

Council Member Place 1, City of Hidalgo

Gustavo “Gus” Sanchez: 654

Jose Luis “Wero Ayala” Covarrubias Jr.: 1,070

Council Member Place 3, City of Hidalgo

Augusto Contreras: 1,028

Raul Sanchez: 691

Council Member Place 5, City of Hidalgo

Dennis Hernandez: 604

Bertha Sosa: 1,120

Mayor, City of La Villa

Rosa Perez: 304

Alma Morón: 223

Alderman Place 4, City of La Villa

Jorge Lopez Jr.: 271

John Espericueta: 252

Alderman Place 5, City of La Villa

David Palomin: 218

Jesus Rodriguez Jr.: 307

Proposition A, City of Mission Special

For: 2,256

Against: 1,133

Proposition B, City of Mission Special

For: 2,142

Against: 1,074

Proposition C, City of Mission Special

For: 2,031

Against: 1,148

Proposition D, City of Mission Special

For: 2,466

Against: 776

Proposition E, City of Mission Special

For: 2,471

Against: 806

Proposition F, City of Mission Special

For: 2,596

Against: 627

Proposition G, City of Mission Special

For: 2,705

Against: 514

Proposition H, City of Mission Special

For: 2,463

Against: 681

Proposition I, City of Mission Special

For: 2,462

Against: 689

Proposition J, City of Mission Special

For: 1,661

Against: 1,492

Proposition K, City of Mission Special

For: 2,300

Against: 824

Proposition L, City of Mission Special

For: 2,383

Against: 767

Proposition M, City of Mission Special

For: 1,717

Against: 1,457

Proposition N, City of Mission Special

For: 1,762

Against: 1,269

Proposition O, City of Mission Special

For: 2,122

Against: 826

Proposition P, City of Mission Special

For: 2,205

Against: 862

Proposition Q, City of Mission Special

For: 1,682

Against: 1,414

Proposition R, City of Mission Special

For: 1,958

Against: 935

Proposition S, City of Mission Special

For: 2,014

Against: 836

Proposition T, City of Mission Special

For: 2,117

Against: 832

Proposition U, City of Mission Special

For: 2,098

Against: 786

Proposition V, City of Mission Special

For: 1,655

Against: 1,228

Proposition W, City of Mission Special

For: 1,489

Against: 1,446

Proposition X, City of Mission Special

For: 1,472

Against: 1,499

Council Member, Place No. 1, City of Palmview

Javier Ramirez: 411

Esequiel “Zeke” Ortiz Jr.: 349

Maria Cristina Alanis: 201

Council Member, Place No. 3, City of Palmview

Alexandra Flores: 593

Eric Sanchez: 359

Proposition A, Hidalgo ISD Special

For: 242

Against: 298

Proposition B, Hidalgo ISD Special

For: 222

Against: 305

Proposition A, Mercedes ISD Special

For: 193

Against: 395

School Trustee, Place 2, Mission CISD

Iris “Coach” Iglesias: 1,471

Connie Garza: 1,047

School Trustee, Place 3, Mission CISD

Abby Reyna: 989

Jerry Zamora: 1,528

School Trustee, Place 4, Mission CISD

Natividad “Nati” Sosa: 1,300

Roy Vela: 1,219

School Trustee, Place 5, Mission CISD

Juan Gonzalez: 962

Dolores “Loli” Reyna: 1,540

School Trustee, Place No. 6, Progreso ISD

Alejandro “Alex” Alanis: 462

Carmen Acosta: 513

School Trustee, Place No. 7, Progreso ISD

Olga S. Oviedo: 441

Yadira Flores: 533

School Trustee, Place 3, Sharyland ISD

Maritza Venecia: 1,206

Anthony Limón: 1,045

School Trustee, Place 4, Sharyland ISD

Andrew Riddle: 1,294

Jose ‘Pepe’ Garcia: 996

Board of Director Place 1, Hidalgo County Appraisal District

Erica E. Canales: 13,591

Patricio Eronini: 2,153

Board of Director Place 2, Hidalgo County Appraisal District

Veronica “Ronnie” Ontiveros: 10,706

Paul M. Vazaldua Jr.: 4,544

Board of Director Place 3, Hidalgo County Appraisal District

Jane Cross: 2,321

Karina Cardoza: 8,664

Pete Garcia: 4,603

Board of Trustees District #2, South Texas College

Roberto Zamora Jr.: 1,924

Vicky Cantú: 2,216

Board of Trustees District #6, South Texas College

David De Los Rios: 1,287

Rene Guajardo: 1,244

CAMERON COUNTY

Board of Directors, Place 1 Cameron County Appraisal District

Bill Hudson: 3,961

Jose Raul Davila: 2,276

Alejandro Garcia-Moreno: 3,256

Erasmo Castro: 2,985

Board of Directors, Place 2 Cameron County Appraisal District

Ruben Martinez: 3,386

Fernando Lazo: 724

Minerva Simpson: 3,064

Ricardo “Ricky” de la Garza: 5,025

Board of Directors, Place 3 Cameron County Appraisal District

Philip T. Cowen: 7,597

Norlene C. Chamberlain: 4,763

Board of Trustees, Place 6 Texas Southmost College

Mirla Veronica Deaton: 1,893

Edward C. Camarillo: 3,851

J.J. De Leon: 2,820

Board of Trustees, Place 7 Texas Southmost College

Norma Lopez Harris: 3,692

Hilda Silva: 2,291

Eva Alejandro: 2,384

Commissioner, Place 1 Brownsville Navigation District

Patrick Everitt: 821

Humberto “Beto” Torres: 1,267

Carlos L. Garcia: 2,055

Ernesto “Ernie” Gutierrez: 3,301

Commissioner, Place 3 Brownsville Navigation District

Andres Rios: 1,101

John Reed: 2,578

Norma Lee Valle: 1,418

Eduardo “Eddie” Campirano: 2,280

Commissioner, Place 5 Brownsville Navigation District

Josette Cruz Hinojosa: 2,562

Sergio Tito Lopez: 4,571

Board of Trustees, Place 6 Brownsville Independent School District

Marisa F. Leal: 3,301

Minerva Pena: 2,536

Board of Trustees, Place 4 Harlingen Independent School District

Benjamin Esquivel: 352

Bobby Muniz: 966

Board of Trustees, Place 5 Harlingen Independent School District

Nolan Perez: 1,151

Board of Trustees, Place 6 Harlingen Independent School District

Belinda Reininger: 1,148

Board of Directors, Place 3 Drainage District 3

Jason Shafer: 1,010

James Simmons: 896

Board of Trustees, Place 1 San Benito CISD

Ariel Cruz-Vela: 1,395

Theresa Servellon: 844

Board of Trustees, Place 2 San Benito CISD

Mario Silva: 846

Victor Eloy Rosas: 170

Crystal Hernandez: 1,234

Board of Trustees, Place 3 San Benito CISD

Israel “Buddy” Villarreal III: 1,338

Oscar Medrano: 905

Commissioner, Place 3 City of San Benito

Pedro “Pete” A. Galvan: 1,392

Commissioner, Place 4 City of San Benito

Joe Navarro: 878

Rene Villafranco: 800



Board of Trustees, Place 1 Point Isabel Independent School District

Bertha Zamora: 807

Nancy Martinez: 639

Board of Trustees, Place 2 Point Isabel Independent School District

Emily Jo Galvan: 1,175

City Commissioner, Place 2 City of Primera

Omar Molina: 23

Melissa Cano: 130

City Commissioner, Place 3 City of Primera

Rudy Garza Jr.: 113

Ruben Barajas: 44

City Commissioner, Place 5 City of Primera

Diana Ramirez: 78

Luis E. Casas: 67

Board of Trustees, Place 1 Santa Rosa Independent School District

Kelly R. Ballin: 285

Roy Guerra Jr.: 160

Board of Trustees, Place 2 Santa Rosa Independent School District

Lorenzo Ovalle Jr.: 241

Cynthia Saldivar: 205

Board of Trustees, Place 3 Santa Rosa Independent School District

Rene Flores: 234

Isaac G. Hinojosa: 199

Council Member, Place 4 City of Laguna Vista

Ken Cornelius: 453

Natalie Ruiz: 293

Council Member, Place 5 City of Laguna Vista

Goldie Strader: 268

Teresa Bryant: 482

Council Member, Place 6 City of Laguna Vista

Miguel “Mike” Hernandez: 448

Ginger Cunningham: 218

Colleen Caputo: 86

Commissioner, Place 1 City of Combes

Gerardo “Jerry” Santos: 109

Olga H. Montes: 146

Commissioner, Place 3 City of Combes

Kenneth P. Stolar: 116

J.J. Herrera: 139

Commissioner, Place 5 City of Combes

Carlos Eloy Cordova: 194

Proposition A City of Combes

For: 178

Against: 46

Alderman, Place 1 City of Santa Rosa

Jose Luis Perez Jr.: 167

Ernesto Navarro: 187

Alderman, Place 3 City of Santa Rosa

Julian Ovalle: 190

Alex Salinas: 158

Alderman, Place 5 City of Santa Rosa

Ruben “Rabbit” Vela Jr.: 184

Gilbert Perez: 28

Raul Perez: 137

City Commissioner, Place 3 City of Port Isabel

Nelda Vega: 229

Martin C. Cantu: 466

City Commissioner, Place 4 City of Port Isabel

Alice Delgadillo-Gonzalez: 270

Jeffery David Martinez: 425

Proposition A City of Brownsville

For: 3,125

Against: 3,475

Proposition B City of Brownsville

For: 3,596

Against: 2,302