Updated at 7:55 p.m. with early voting numbers.
This page will be updated throughout the course of election night with unofficial results of competitive races from multiple sources. Results are not official until canvassed. Make sure to check back here periodically.
HIDALGO COUNTY
Proposition A, City of Donna Special
For: 475
Against: 258
Council, Place #2, City of Elsa
Victor Hernandez: 356
Council, Place #3, City of Elsa
Rick Sanchez: 156
Esiquiel “Zeke”Avila Jr.: 35
Fernando Rosa Sr.: 402
Council, Place #4, City of Elsa
Frances S. Rocha: 333
Council Member Place 1, City of Hidalgo
Gustavo “Gus” Sanchez: 654
Jose Luis “Wero Ayala” Covarrubias Jr.: 1,070
Council Member Place 3, City of Hidalgo
Augusto Contreras: 1,028
Raul Sanchez: 691
Council Member Place 5, City of Hidalgo
Dennis Hernandez: 604
Bertha Sosa: 1,120
Mayor, City of La Villa
Rosa Perez: 304
Alma Morón: 223
Alderman Place 4, City of La Villa
Jorge Lopez Jr.: 271
John Espericueta: 252
Alderman Place 5, City of La Villa
David Palomin: 218
Jesus Rodriguez Jr.: 307
Proposition A, City of Mission Special
For: 2,256
Against: 1,133
Proposition B, City of Mission Special
For: 2,142
Against: 1,074
Proposition C, City of Mission Special
For: 2,031
Against: 1,148
Proposition D, City of Mission Special
For: 2,466
Against: 776
Proposition E, City of Mission Special
For: 2,471
Against: 806
Proposition F, City of Mission Special
For: 2,596
Against: 627
Proposition G, City of Mission Special
For: 2,705
Against: 514
Proposition H, City of Mission Special
For: 2,463
Against: 681
Proposition I, City of Mission Special
For: 2,462
Against: 689
Proposition J, City of Mission Special
For: 1,661
Against: 1,492
Proposition K, City of Mission Special
For: 2,300
Against: 824
Proposition L, City of Mission Special
For: 2,383
Against: 767
Proposition M, City of Mission Special
For: 1,717
Against: 1,457
Proposition N, City of Mission Special
For: 1,762
Against: 1,269
Proposition O, City of Mission Special
For: 2,122
Against: 826
Proposition P, City of Mission Special
For: 2,205
Against: 862
Proposition Q, City of Mission Special
For: 1,682
Against: 1,414
Proposition R, City of Mission Special
For: 1,958
Against: 935
Proposition S, City of Mission Special
For: 2,014
Against: 836
Proposition T, City of Mission Special
For: 2,117
Against: 832
Proposition U, City of Mission Special
For: 2,098
Against: 786
Proposition V, City of Mission Special
For: 1,655
Against: 1,228
Proposition W, City of Mission Special
For: 1,489
Against: 1,446
Proposition X, City of Mission Special
For: 1,472
Against: 1,499
Council Member, Place No. 1, City of Palmview
Javier Ramirez: 411
Esequiel “Zeke” Ortiz Jr.: 349
Maria Cristina Alanis: 201
Council Member, Place No. 3, City of Palmview
Alexandra Flores: 593
Eric Sanchez: 359
Proposition A, Hidalgo ISD Special
For: 242
Against: 298
Proposition B, Hidalgo ISD Special
For: 222
Against: 305
Proposition A, Mercedes ISD Special
For: 193
Against: 395
School Trustee, Place 2, Mission CISD
Iris “Coach” Iglesias: 1,471
Connie Garza: 1,047
School Trustee, Place 3, Mission CISD
Abby Reyna: 989
Jerry Zamora: 1,528
School Trustee, Place 4, Mission CISD
Natividad “Nati” Sosa: 1,300
Roy Vela: 1,219
School Trustee, Place 5, Mission CISD
Juan Gonzalez: 962
Dolores “Loli” Reyna: 1,540
School Trustee, Place No. 6, Progreso ISD
Alejandro “Alex” Alanis: 462
Carmen Acosta: 513
School Trustee, Place No. 7, Progreso ISD
Olga S. Oviedo: 441
Yadira Flores: 533
School Trustee, Place 3, Sharyland ISD
Maritza Venecia: 1,206
Anthony Limón: 1,045
School Trustee, Place 4, Sharyland ISD
Andrew Riddle: 1,294
Jose ‘Pepe’ Garcia: 996
Board of Director Place 1, Hidalgo County Appraisal District
Erica E. Canales: 13,591
Patricio Eronini: 2,153
Board of Director Place 2, Hidalgo County Appraisal District
Veronica “Ronnie” Ontiveros: 10,706
Paul M. Vazaldua Jr.: 4,544
Board of Director Place 3, Hidalgo County Appraisal District
Jane Cross: 2,321
Karina Cardoza: 8,664
Pete Garcia: 4,603
Board of Trustees District #2, South Texas College
Roberto Zamora Jr.: 1,924
Vicky Cantú: 2,216
Board of Trustees District #6, South Texas College
David De Los Rios: 1,287
Rene Guajardo: 1,244
CAMERON COUNTY
Board of Directors, Place 1 Cameron County Appraisal District
Bill Hudson: 3,961
Jose Raul Davila: 2,276
Alejandro Garcia-Moreno: 3,256
Erasmo Castro: 2,985
Board of Directors, Place 2 Cameron County Appraisal District
Ruben Martinez: 3,386
Fernando Lazo: 724
Minerva Simpson: 3,064
Ricardo “Ricky” de la Garza: 5,025
Board of Directors, Place 3 Cameron County Appraisal District
Philip T. Cowen: 7,597
Norlene C. Chamberlain: 4,763
Board of Trustees, Place 6 Texas Southmost College
Mirla Veronica Deaton: 1,893
Edward C. Camarillo: 3,851
J.J. De Leon: 2,820
Board of Trustees, Place 7 Texas Southmost College
Norma Lopez Harris: 3,692
Hilda Silva: 2,291
Eva Alejandro: 2,384
Commissioner, Place 1 Brownsville Navigation District
Patrick Everitt: 821
Humberto “Beto” Torres: 1,267
Carlos L. Garcia: 2,055
Ernesto “Ernie” Gutierrez: 3,301
Commissioner, Place 3 Brownsville Navigation District
Andres Rios: 1,101
John Reed: 2,578
Norma Lee Valle: 1,418
Eduardo “Eddie” Campirano: 2,280
Commissioner, Place 5 Brownsville Navigation District
Josette Cruz Hinojosa: 2,562
Sergio Tito Lopez: 4,571
Board of Trustees, Place 6 Brownsville Independent School District
Marisa F. Leal: 3,301
Minerva Pena: 2,536
Board of Trustees, Place 4 Harlingen Independent School District
Benjamin Esquivel: 352
Bobby Muniz: 966
Board of Trustees, Place 5 Harlingen Independent School District
Nolan Perez: 1,151
Board of Trustees, Place 6 Harlingen Independent School District
Belinda Reininger: 1,148
Board of Directors, Place 3 Drainage District 3
Jason Shafer: 1,010
James Simmons: 896
Board of Trustees, Place 1 San Benito CISD
Ariel Cruz-Vela: 1,395
Theresa Servellon: 844
Board of Trustees, Place 2 San Benito CISD
Mario Silva: 846
Victor Eloy Rosas: 170
Crystal Hernandez: 1,234
Board of Trustees, Place 3 San Benito CISD
Israel “Buddy” Villarreal III: 1,338
Oscar Medrano: 905
Commissioner, Place 3 City of San Benito
Pedro “Pete” A. Galvan: 1,392
Commissioner, Place 4 City of San Benito
Joe Navarro: 878
Rene Villafranco: 800
Board of Trustees, Place 1 Point Isabel Independent School District
Bertha Zamora: 807
Nancy Martinez: 639
Board of Trustees, Place 2 Point Isabel Independent School District
Emily Jo Galvan: 1,175
City Commissioner, Place 2 City of Primera
Omar Molina: 23
Melissa Cano: 130
City Commissioner, Place 3 City of Primera
Rudy Garza Jr.: 113
Ruben Barajas: 44
City Commissioner, Place 5 City of Primera
Diana Ramirez: 78
Luis E. Casas: 67
Board of Trustees, Place 1 Santa Rosa Independent School District
Kelly R. Ballin: 285
Roy Guerra Jr.: 160
Board of Trustees, Place 2 Santa Rosa Independent School District
Lorenzo Ovalle Jr.: 241
Cynthia Saldivar: 205
Board of Trustees, Place 3 Santa Rosa Independent School District
Rene Flores: 234
Isaac G. Hinojosa: 199
Council Member, Place 4 City of Laguna Vista
Ken Cornelius: 453
Natalie Ruiz: 293
Council Member, Place 5 City of Laguna Vista
Goldie Strader: 268
Teresa Bryant: 482
Council Member, Place 6 City of Laguna Vista
Miguel “Mike” Hernandez: 448
Ginger Cunningham: 218
Colleen Caputo: 86
Commissioner, Place 1 City of Combes
Gerardo “Jerry” Santos: 109
Olga H. Montes: 146
Commissioner, Place 3 City of Combes
Kenneth P. Stolar: 116
J.J. Herrera: 139
Commissioner, Place 5 City of Combes
Carlos Eloy Cordova: 194
Proposition A City of Combes
For: 178
Against: 46
Alderman, Place 1 City of Santa Rosa
Jose Luis Perez Jr.: 167
Ernesto Navarro: 187
Alderman, Place 3 City of Santa Rosa
Julian Ovalle: 190
Alex Salinas: 158
Alderman, Place 5 City of Santa Rosa
Ruben “Rabbit” Vela Jr.: 184
Gilbert Perez: 28
Raul Perez: 137
City Commissioner, Place 3 City of Port Isabel
Nelda Vega: 229
Martin C. Cantu: 466
City Commissioner, Place 4 City of Port Isabel
Alice Delgadillo-Gonzalez: 270
Jeffery David Martinez: 425
Proposition A City of Brownsville
For: 3,125
Against: 3,475
Proposition B City of Brownsville
For: 3,596
Against: 2,302