Hospitals, pharmacies ready to give COVID-19 vaccines to children

A number of Valley pharmacies, hospitals and other health facilities are getting ready to administer COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 5 to 11.

Walgreens made the announcement following the guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration Tuesday night.

Ahead of the first vaccine shipments scheduled to arrive at select pharmacies later this week, parents or legal guardians can schedule appointments starting Wednesday, Walgreens said in a media release.

Appointments will be available beginning Saturday and can be made at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine, through the Walgreens app or by calling (800) Walgreens.

Walgreens has pharmacies in at least nine cities in the Rio Grande Valley.

DHR HEALTH TO GIVE VACCINE TO CHILDREN

DHR Health said it will now be offering the lower dose specified for this age group during their regular vaccine clinic hours at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance, 118 Paseo Del Prado, every Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

DHR Health will begin administering the lower dose of 10 micrograms to children starting Wednesday, Nov. 3, as part of a two dose primary series, 3 weeks apart.

All children under the age of 18 require the approval of a parent or guardian to be vaccinated. DHR Health said no appointment is needed. They will continue administering 1st, 2nd and 3rd doses of the Pfizer vaccine during the regular clinic hours.

The public can call (956) 362-6843 for COVID vaccine related questions or visit www.dhrhealth.com

CVS Pharmacy to administer vaccines this weekend

CVS Pharmacy also announced that select pharmacies will begin administering Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to children starting on Sunday.

Patients are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at CVS.com or through the CVS App to ensure availability, CVS said in a media releasse. The scheduling tool will only display appointments at CVS Pharmacy locations that have the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine once the patient’s age is provided.

CVS Pharmacy locations that will be administering the vaccine to children ages five to 11 years were selected because these locations have vaccinators on site who are solely focused on administering vaccines.

Meanwhile, the Texas Department of State Health Services has instructed the CDC to ship Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine to over 900 providers in 155 Texas counties over the next week. The CDC will deliver 1,010,700 doses of the vaccine to Texas vaccine providers and 349,200 doses will be delivered to pharmacies in the federal pharmacy program to vaccinate children between the ages of 5 and 11, the state agency said in a media release.