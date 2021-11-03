90 people with COVID in Hidalgo County hospitals; 30 in ICUs

Hidalgo County reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths and 82 new cases of the virus Wednesday morning.

The two deaths were that of a man in his 30s from Mercedes and a woman over 70 from Mission. Both individuals were unvaccinated, according to the county. Their deaths raised the COVID-19 toll to 3,460.

The 82 new cases include 18 confirmed, 62 probable and two suspected cases. The county’s total number of positive cases is now 118,008, including 68,524 confirmed, 46,604 probable and 2,880 suspected cases.

Nearly half of the new positive cases are young people under the age of 20. This includes 11 children between the ages of 12 and 19, and 28 children who are 11 and under.

The county also reported 49 positive cases among students in county schools and five among staff. There have been a total of 3,402 cases among students and 689 among staff since the county began keeping track.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 90 people in county hospitals with the virus, including 82 adults and eight children. There were also 30 people in intensive care units, including 27 adults and three children.

There were an additional 65 people released from isolation Wednesday, raising that total to 113,896. There are 652 net active cases in the county.

Hidalgo County has administered a total of 701,981 COVID-19 tests, and 583,141 had negative results.