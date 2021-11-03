Rain and cooler temperatures headed for the Valley

Get ready for some rain and cooler temperatures.

The National Weather Service says temperatures will be warm all day today, but once the cold front arrives the chance of showers and thunderstorms will increase.

Heavy rains are expected tonight as the front makes its way across the Valley and then temperatures will fall to the 50s and 60s on Thursday.

Forecasters say the thunderstorms will produce gusty winds and occasional lightning this evening into tonight.

Heavy rainfall may produce minor flooding in the usual low-lying areas of the Valley. There is also an elevated risk of rip currents along all area beaches. Minor coastal flooding is possible Thursday into Saturday, especially near high tide cycles.

