Junior veterinarians: Sea Turtle, Inc. hosting Be A Vet Virtual Program

Children and teens will be able to experience what it’s like to provide care to their very own sea turtle patient during these upcoming virtual learning opportunities.

Sea Turtle, Inc.’s Be A Vet virtual program has sessions scheduled for Aug. 29, Sept. 12, Sept. 19 and Sept. 26.

The program is separated into two age groups.

Children ages six to 10 years old will have their program session from 10 to 11 a.m. Children ages 11 to 16 years old will have their program session from 2 to 3 p.m.

Through the program, junior veterinarians will learn the steps taken when a sick or injured sea turtle patient needs care.

A program session costs $65 per participant.

Participants will receive their “patient” and other program materials in the mail that will be used during the hour-long virtual program session.

“It’s not just sitting and watching,” Sea Turtle, Inc. Chief Executive Officer Wendy Knight explained. “You get a package in the mail that contains an injured sea turtle with some specific type of injury and all of the medical information and documents that you would need to help evaluate how to treat and mend that sea turtle.”

A kit includes — a sea turtle toy altered for program activities, Sea Turtle, Inc. drawstring backpack and pencil, new patient intake form, sea turtle x-ray, scale, tape measure, scissors, medical tape, syringe, gauze and patient release certificate.

“It’s really everything you would need to receive, evaluate, treat and then ultimately release a healthy sea turtle,” Knight said.

Knight hopes participants walk away from the Be A Vet Program with a sense of ownership and understanding of how their actions impact sea turtles and the ocean.

“It’s one of our most popular programs because of the level of interactivity that you have,” Knight said. “We hope that they walk away with it with a passion and love for sea turtles and a deeper understanding of what we do and how they can help.”

To book a spot in an upcoming Be A Vet virtual program session, visit https://tinyurl.com/b85met3x.