Hidalgo County jail to stop in-person visitation as virus cases surge

The Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center has suspended all jail visitation, aside from attorney visits.

The Sheriff’s Office said Friday afternoon that the Texas Commission on Jail Standards approved its request to temporarily cease in-person visitation.

“These measures are being taken to prevent and provide a safe environment to all inmates, due to an increase in Covid-19 positive and quarantined inmates,” the release stated.

On Thursday, during 332nd state District Judge Mario E. Ramirez Jr.’s jail docket, several inmates scheduled to appear before the judge had their hearings reset because they were in quarantine.

Ramirez noted during his docket that he noticed an increase that day in defendants being in quarantine.

The sheriff’s office said the suspension takes effect Monday and will be re-evaluated in 30 days.

“The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is committed to taking every precaution to ensure the health and safety of staff and inmates,” the release stated. “We would like to apologize to our residents for any inconvenience.”

Anyone with questions can call the Hidalgo County Detention Center Public Information at (956) 381-7900.