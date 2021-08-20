San Benito freshmen attend Fish Camp 2021

San Benito Schools’ incoming ninth grade students (freshmen), also proud members of the San Benito High School Class of 2025, recently participated in the traditional, fun-filled and informational Fish Camp orientation at the San Benito Veterans Memorial Academy (VMA).

The event is designed to help students transition from middle school to high school, including getting the feel of the classroom setting, picking up their class schedules, and learning about the student code of conduct. After more than a year of remote instruction, the students were eager to see and make friends.

“We had not had a Fish Camp in two years, so I am elated that there were over 350 students in attendance. Our students will be encouraged to do their absolute best this year,” said VMA Principal Gilbert Galvan.