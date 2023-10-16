Brownsville ISD superintendent named finalist for McAllen ISD top spot

Only have a minute? Listen instead

McALLEN — The school district’s board of trustees here during a special board meeting Monday night named René Gutiérrez as the finalist for superintendent four months into the search to replace J.A. Gonzalez, who was recently hired for the top spot at the Harlingen school district.

The school board went into executive session at 7:03 p.m. and voted to name the finalist at 8:58 p.m.

Gutiérrez, who graduated from McAllen High School in 1983, has been the Brownsville ISD superintendent since June 2019. His experience includes being the Edinburg school district superintendent from 2009 to 2019. Prior to that, Gutiérrez worked as a teacher and administrator.

McAllen school board president Debbie Crane Aliseda previously told the Monitor via text on Sept. 26 that at a special board meeting on Sept. 25 that trustees started to look at a “substantial number of applications.”

The number of applications was not disclosed.

The Monitor filed a Texas Public Information Act request on Sept. 26 to see who applied and how many applications were submitted for the position. McAllen ISD has asked the Texas Attorney General if they can withhold the requested information from the public.

In a special meeting Oct. 3, the school board spent the entire day interviewing selected applicants. Aliseda said the board interviewed four candidates from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

With Gutiérrez named the finalist for the superintendent, by law the board must wait 21 days before negotiating a contract.