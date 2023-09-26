Only have a minute? Listen instead

In a special meeting Monday, McAllen school district board trustees discussed potential candidates for the superintendent position during a closed session.

With the application period closing on Sunday, the process of reviewing applications, interviewing applicants and choosing a finalist is going full steam ahead.

The look for a superintendent follows the resignation of the district’s former superintendent J.A Gonzalez, who is now the superintendent for the Harlingen school district.

McAllen school board president Debbie Crane Aliseda told The Monitor via text that at Monday’s special meeting, they officially started to look at applications.

“We’ve received a substantial number of applications from individuals who are passionate about education and eager to contribute to the success of MISD,” Aliseda said.

The number of applications was not disclosed.

The Monitor filed a Texas Public Information Act request Tuesday to see who applied and how many applications were submitted for the position.

In a previous press release, the board said its consensus is to fill the position this fall with a plan to have a superintendent between Oct. 2 and 27. By law, once a finalist is identified, the board must wait 21 days before negotiating a contract.

The McAllen school board voted unanimously on July 27 to appoint Rosalba De Hoyos as acting superintendent as recommended by Gonzalez, the former superintendent.

De Hoyos served as the district’s assistant superintendent for instructional services before becoming interim superintendent on Aug. 25 when the board officially accepted Gonzalez’s resignation.