Search for new McAllen school district superintendent officially underway

Following a board workshop held Monday, the McAllen Independent School District Board of Trustees approved the advertisement for a permanent superintendent.

The move follows the resignation of the district’s former superintendent J.A. Gonzalez, who has taken the helm as superintendent for the Harlingen school district.

The superintendent position is advertised starting Tuesday through Sept. 24. Following the advertising period, applications are reviewed, interviews are conducted and a finalist will be chosen.

The board’s consensus is to fill the position this fall with a plan to have a superintendent in place between Oct. 2 and 27. By law, once a finalist is identified, the board must wait 21 days before negotiating a contract.

“The role of the Superintendent is pivotal in shaping the educational trajectory of our district,” McAllen ISD Board of Trustees President Debbie Crane Aliseda said in a press release. “This is not just a position, but a commitment to the future of every student in our schools. We are steadfast in our belief that the voices of our community, our dedicated employees, and most importantly, our students, are vital in this selection process.

“Their input will ensure that we choose a leader who truly resonates with our shared vision and values for the future of education in McAllen ISD.”

According to the press release, the school board is spearheading the search along with the law firm O’Hanlon, Demerath & Castillo, which is assisting in the administrative aspects to “ensure utmost confidentiality”.

The search is statewide but the board did not rule out the possibility of applicants from out of state. The board will interview selected applicants after the advertised period.

Prior to the selection process, the district is planning a survey to give the public a voice for their ideal candidate.

The McAllen school board voted unanimously on July 27 to appoint Rosalba De Hoyos as acting superintendent as recommended by Gonzalez, the former superintendent.

De Hoyos served as the district’s assistant superintendent for instructional services before becoming interim superintendent on Aug. 25 when the board officially accepted Gonzalez’ resignation.