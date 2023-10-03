McAllen school board interviews 4 to fill superintendent position

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The McAllen Independent School District board of trustees in a special board meeting Tuesday interviewed four people for the position of superintendent, president Debbie Crane Aliseda said.

The special meeting started at 8 a.m. and went right into a closed session where the board interviewed the selected superintendent applicants and deliberated on the next steps in the process.

The meeting concluded just before 5:30 p.m. without a finalist.

Following that meeting, Aliseda did not disclose how many people applied for the position. She also did answer a question asking whether they were all from the Rio Grande Valley.

She did, however, indicate that all of the applicants are currently employed.

Aliseda also said that the board will meet again on Oct. 16 to discuss the applicants.

The search for McAllen’s superintendent follows the resignation of the district’s former superintendent J.A Gonzalez, who is now the superintendent for the Harlingen school district.

Aliseda previously told the Monitor via text on Sept. 26 that at a special board meeting on Sept. 25, the elected officials started to look at a “substantial number of applications”

The number of applications was not disclosed. The Monitor filed a Texas Public Information Act request on Sept. 26 to see who applied and how many applications were submitted for the position.

In a previous press release, the board said its consensus is to fill the position of superintendent between Oct. 2 and 27.