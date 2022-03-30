Harlingen man killed on Primera road

PRIMERA — State troopers are investigating a case in which a 26-year-old Harlingen man was killed after he failed to yield to an oncoming car.

Ursino Ramirez was crossing the street when he was hit after failing to yield to a red Chevrolet Camero traveling east-bound on Wilson Road, east of South Fork Drive, at about 10:10 p.m. Tuesday, Sgt. Maria Montalvo, spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, stated Wednesday in a press release.

The driver, whose name is being withheld, stopped to render aid, she stated.

An ambulance took Ramirez, who “sustained major injuries,” to a hospital, where he died, she stated.

The case remains under investigation.

No other information was readily available, Montalvo said.