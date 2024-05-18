Male found dead with gunshot wound to head in Brownsville

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Brownsville police are investigating another deadly shooting that left one man dead early Saturday morning.

Police arrived in the 100 block of Blanche Street around 2:29 a.m. in response to a shooting in the area.

At the scene they found a “male subject deceased with a gunshot wound to the head,” the Brownsville police said via Facebook.

There is no suspect information at this time and the identity of the victim remains unclear.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Brownsville Police Department at (956) 548-7000.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

This is the third shooting in a week going back to the deadly shooting at the Brownsville Public Library’s main branch on Saturday, May 11.

In that unrelated case, Vahid Khaledi, 71, was shot in the head and killed at the library for what his niece, Sarah Khaledi, said was over telling someone to keep it down.

The suspect arrested in that shooting, Humberto Paz, 33, is incarcerated at the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center in Olmito on $3.25 million in bonds on a first-degree murder charge and for second-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The library only recently reopened after being closed for a week following the shooting.

Then on Thursday, two people were shot at the Flamingo Motel in the 1700 block of Central Boulevard. Brownsville police on Friday arrested Celestino Cruz Pulido, 17, and Mario Angel Castillo, 19, in connection with the case.

Investigator Abril Luna of Brownsville police said in a news conference this week that officers had been dispatched to the shooting at 10:16 a.m. and arrived at 10:18 a.m. to find that Reymundo Perez Alarcon, 20, and Kayla Nunez, 18, had been shot in the leg.

The victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Luna said the shooting was a result of a “jealous love triangle between the victims and Pulido.”

Pulido is being held on $207,500 in bonds on two counts of second-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, third-degree unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest or detention, resisting transport, and possession of marijuana and a controlled substance.

Castillo’s bonds have been set at $87,500 for second-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, failure to report a felony with serious bodily injury, and possession of marijuana.

This is a developing story.