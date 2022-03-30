Wildfire reported in south Kenedy County

The Red Flag Warning issued for the Rio Grande Valley and most of South Texas on Wednesday resulted in one wildfire being reported in Kenedy County.

The Jesus Maria Fire was burning about 650 acres and was 85 percent contained as of Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was located halfway between I-69E and U.S. 281, about 12 miles north of State Highway 186.

Two other fires were reported last week in South Texas, the 11,182-acre Hayfield South fire in Kenedy County and the 1,058-acre Miller fire in Jim Hogg County.

Both have been contained.