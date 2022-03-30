The Brownsville Independent School District was busy Wednesday placing surgical-quality air purifiers in all classrooms for children who are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Jade air purifiers being installed have been in place for months in nurses’ offices, main offices and cafeterias across the district as part of BISD’s strategy to limit spread of the coronavirus during the pandemic.

Purifiers arrived Wednesday morning at BISD warehouses on Morrison Road and were being installed in Pre-K3, Pre-K4, kindergarten, and early childhood special education units “to protect our small kiddos,” BISD Health Services director Alonso Guererro said.

Guerrero said BISD continues to follow COVID precautions including frequent disinfecting, hand-washing and social distancing. Face masks are recommended but no longer required.

The FDA has not yet approved COVID-19 vaccination for children under 5. Everyone else is eligible for the vaccine and BISD has a high vaccination rate.

Guerrero said the number of infections has fallen off dramatically in recent weeks. Just five new infections were reported districtwide the week after Spring Break, and this week only four new cases were reported.

“Surprisingly, a large number of kids are still using their masks,” Guerrero said, adding that the district will continue to recommend using them because they also protect against flu, the common cold and other illnesses.

The Jade 2.0 air purification system being installed is advertised as “utilizing powerful, multi-stage filtration technologies that remove airborne particulates, pathogens and pollutants, resulting in fresh, clean and re-energized air with 99.9% of airborne pathogens removed.”

Meanwhile, the FDA on Tuesday approved second booster shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for people 50 and older. Guerrero said people can call his office at (956) 548-8191 to make an appointment to receive the booster.