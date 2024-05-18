Brownsville library reopening following deadly shooting

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Brownsville Public Library’s main branch will be reopening a week after a deadly shooting that left one man dead.

The shooting occurred Saturday, May 11, after what police said was a verbal altercation that occurred between 33-year-old Humberto Paz and Vahid Khaledi, 71, who was found unresponsive at the scene with a gunshot wound to the head.

Paz was arrested Saturday, May 11, and arraigned Sunday, May 12, when he was given a $3.25 million bond for first-degree murder and second-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He has since been incarcerated at the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center in Olmito.

The library, which has been closed since the shooting, will reopen with regular visiting hours: from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday to Sunday.

Sarah Khaledi, the victim’s niece, said on Facebook that her uncle was killed because he asked someone to keep it down at the library.

She had set up a GoFundMe page in hopes of raising money for the funeral as well as transportation services to Houston where a majority of his family lives.

As of Saturday morning the family had received 280 donations and raised $10,712 of an $18,000 goal for his memorial.

The fund is no longer active.