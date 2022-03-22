McAllen woman arrested after dogs severely injure man

A McAllen woman was arrested Friday after her three dogs allegedly attacked an elderly man, leaving him severely injured and hospitalized.

Nidia Anzaldua Cantu, of McAllen, was arrested and charged with attack by a dog resulting in serious bodily injury, jail records show.

According to a criminal complaint, a McAllen police officer arrived at 7315 S. Bentsen Road in reference to a dog attack. Police found a resident identified as Juan Hernandez with severe scratches and dog bites.

Hernandez told the responding officer he was attacked by three medium-sized dogs that ran toward him from a neighbor’s house. He said the dogs managed to bring him to the ground and proceeded to bite and scratch him, according to the complaint.

He was transported to a local hospital and was expected to undergo surgery, authorities said in the complaint.

The responding officer spoke with Cantu who said she was the owner of the three dogs.

The dogs were placed inside the animal warden’s truck where police observed that all three dogs had dried blood stains on their belly area.

Authorities arrested Cantu and booked her Sunday. She was released later that day on a $20,000 bond.