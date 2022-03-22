$2M in bonds set for Alton intoxication manslaughter suspect

The man behind the wheel of a vehicle involved in a fatal crash in Alton on March 11 now faces multiple charges tied to the deaths of a young man and woman.

Daniel Sustaita, 41, has been arrested and faces two counts of intoxication manslaughter and a single count of possession of a controlled substance. His arrest stems from the March 11 incident in which Christopher Moses Garcia, 21, and Karen Espino, 21, were killed in a crash involving Sustaita.

According to authorities, Garcia was driving a gray Jeep Compass in the vicinity of 5 Mile Line and Stewart Road in Alton when his vehicle was struck from behind by a white Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by Sustaita, who sustained injuries from the collision and was treated at a local hospital.

Garcia and Espino were at a stop light at the time when the incident occurred, which was around 1:47 a.m. that morning, and later died as a result of the crash.

Sustaita’s bond was set at $1 million for each count of intoxication manslaughter and a $15,000 bond for the possession charge, and remains in custody on the over $2 million in bonds.