McAllen basketball player arrested for sexual assault

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office arrested a star McAllen High School basketball player accused of sexual assault Tuesday.

Darren Manriquez, 17, was arraigned by Hidalgo County Justice of the Peace Jaime Muñoz on a sexual assault charge and given a $10,000 bond, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. Eddie Guerra.

The jail’s database indicates Manriquez was released the same day of his arrest.

Sheriff Guerra said via text Thursday that on Feb. 6 deputies responded to a call about a sexual assault that happened in the 4700 block of east State Highway 107 in Edinburg.

When deputies arrived they were met by the mother of a 17-year-old girl who “stated that her daughter had “allegedly” been sexually assaulted by a male classmate, Darren Manriquez, after a night out at a friend’s house,” the sheriff wrote.

According to Guerra, the victim told deputies that Manriquez sexually assaulted her “after having told him to ‘stop’ several times, while at a friend’s house.”

“Investigators made contact with several witnesses who provided enough evidence to obtain a warrant for Manriquez’ arrest,” he wrote.

Guerra noted the case will be submitted to the district attorney’s office for review.

Asked for comment Thursday, a McAllen ISD spokesperson said that in cases like Manriquez’ arrest the district follows disciplinary procedures as outlined in its Student Code of Conduct.

Manriquez’ basketball career began his freshman year during the 2019-20 season with the Rowe Warriors. The following year he was named The Monitor’s All-Area Offensive Player of the Year.

Manriquez transferred to McAllen High for his junior year, but his eligibility to participate in sports was originally denied by the District 31-5A committee. He successfully appealed that decision and won, allowing him to play for McHi this season.

It was a particularly productive season for Manriquez and his team.

Manriquez helped the Bulldogs win the District 31-5A co-championship, averaging 14.9 points and 4.2 assists, both team highs.

The team reached the Region IV-5A semifinals in the playoffs and was knocked out just last Friday.

That performance had Head Coach Ryan Flores making state championship predictions for his team last week.